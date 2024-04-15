Israel’s next move after Iran attack involves complex calculations

Operations in Gaza are also part of the Israeli calculus, including a planned offensive in the crowded southern city of Rafah, which Israel sees as crucial to eliminating Hamas but that is opposed by Israel’s close allies and Arab neighbors who came to its defense on Saturday. The issue of a ground operation in Rafah, where more than a million Palestinians are sheltering, has been a key source of tension between Israel and the U.S. Israeli strikes on Rafah continued in recent days despite Saturday’s attack, people living in the city said.