Israel’s once-fringe movement to reoccupy Gaza gains momentum

BE’ERI, Israel—Military success in the Gaza Strip is lending momentum to a once-fringe idea in Israel: reoccupying the Palestinian enclave and repopulating it with Jewish settlers.

A year after the Oct. 7, 2023 attacks, more mainstream Israeli politicians say that only a constant Israeli presence can prevent such attacks in the future. They say that the decision to withdraw soldiers and evict settlers from Gaza in 2005, after nearly four decades of occupation, allowed the strip to become a launchpad for attacks against Israel.

“When we retreated from areas, we learned that we get more terror," said Osher Shekalim, a junior Israeli lawmaker who is among a small faction in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party embracing resettlement of Gaza.

It is an idea that faces vehement opposition from Palestinians, and that the U.S. and the international community say would violate international law. Most Israelis still oppose reoccupying Gaza, polls show, including Netanyahu, who has said he has no interest in the idea.

Israel evicted Jewish settlers from Gaza, which it had occupied since 1967, as part of its unilateral disengagement from the strip in 2005 spearheaded by former Prime Minister Ariel Sharon. It was seen by proponents as a route to a future peace settlement by reducing daily friction between Israelis and Palestinians. A security fence was built along the Gaza border and control of the enclave was handed to the Palestinian Authority, but Hamas seized power in 2007 after a civil war. Gaza is home to about two million Palestinians.

Reoccupying and resettling Gaza would require Israel’s overstretched military to protect Israelis who move there, putting them at risk from a possible insurgency and risking the creation of cycles of violence. It would also be a death knell to the idea of a two-state solution to the conflict between Israel and the Palestinians, which still has support among many Israelis.

But there is evidence the concept is catching on. Shekalim and other Netanyahu-linked politicians attended a conference Monday near the Gaza border titled “Preparing for Settlement in Gaza," where activists invited delegates to place playdough models of Jewish settlements on maps of the Palestinian territory some 2 miles to the west. The event took place in an open field here close to Kibbutz Be’eri where more than 100 people were killed on Oct. 7 last year.

The Oct. 7 assault last year shattered Israel’s sense of security when Hamas sprang from the enclave, leaving 1,200 people dead and taking some 250 hostages. The attack led Israel to declare a war, sparking a conflict that has killed more than 42,000 people and devastated swaths of the Palestinian territory.

Oct. 7 convinced Tally Gotliv, another junior Likud lawmaker at the conference, that Israel should allow settlers back into the strip.

“War changes conclusions, war changes goals," she said amid the sounds of Israel shelling the nearby strip with artillery.

The concept of resettling Gaza, driven by Israel’s extreme religious right, was once regarded as out of the question among more moderate and secular Israelis who before Oct. 7 had no appetite to reconquer the strip or to face any attendant insurgency.

At the start of the war, Netanyahu said Israel wouldn’t resettle Gaza when the fighting ends, and his defense minister recently reiterated that view to American officials, said an Israeli official. Still, activists and lawmakers say the nascent resettlement project is becoming less of a taboo in Netanyahu’s party, which holds the most seats in the country’s Parliament, known as the Knesset.

Several Likud activists at the event Monday said they supported settlement, but didn’t think it would be imminent. “It’s not possible today, but it will be in the future," said Rachel Ben Ari Skat, the Likud party’s branch head in the central Israeli city of Ra’anana.

Dozens of Likud activists were bused in from central Israel to take part in the conference hosted by far-right settler groups. Many attendees, some wearing “Gaza is ours forever" stickers, said they supported Jewish settlement of Gaza as a security measure to prevent militant control of the strip; others said the occupation would be retribution for last year’s attacks.

Gideon Rahat, a political scientist at Hebrew University, said that Israel’s settler lobby is still upset about the 2005 withdrawal from Gaza, which some regarded as a reward for violence and others saw as the abandonment of the rightful land of the Jewish people.

“They kept this memory and these people see an opportunity now" that Israel is at war in Gaza, he said.

The resettlement conference came as Secretary of State Antony Blinken was in Israel on Tuesday to discuss how to conclude the war and who should govern Gaza afterward.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant has said that identifying an alternative to Hamas to govern the strip is critical to prevent an Israeli reoccupation.

Netanyahu has outlined only broad plans for Gaza after Hamas, with a proposal in February that said the enclave should be administered by local Palestinian officials free of links to militant groups and Israel should conduct security operations in the strip indefinitely. The proposal was criticized by Palestinians as tantamount to reoccupation.

The Prime Minister’s Office didn’t respond to a request for comment.

Netanyahu relies on far-right lawmakers to keep his fragile coalition government together. The most prominent of those politicians are Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, who both support resettlement and have helped popularize it. Since the June exit of moderate politicians from their wartime government, Smotrich and Ben-Gvir’s calls for resettlement have gone largely unchecked by leaders in Israel.

Even as rhetoric for resettlement is building, support for the initiative is falling from its wartime high among Jewish Israelis, said Nimrod Nir, a political scientist at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem who has tracked Israeli attitudes toward Gaza resettlement. Nir’s research shows Jewish support for annexation and resettlement of Gaza fell to 36% this month from 43% in November. Support is still higher than just before the war, when 31% backed annexing Gaza.

Among Likud voters, just under half are in favor of resettlement.

The findings of such polls can vary based on the options offered. A survey by the Israel Democracy Institute in April, for instance, found that when pollsters offered an option for Israel to have just security control over the enclave, only 19% of Jewish Israelis opted for settlement of Gaza.

The Israeli public is in the dark about Gaza’s future, according to Nir. “No one talks about the day after on the Israeli side," he said. Some are filling the void with extremist ideas about settlement, Nir added.

Among the secular right, much support for Gaza settlement is security-driven. Israel’s religious right are more interested in being at the vanguard of establishing Jewish sovereignty over biblical lands.

Some 700 families have signed up to populate six potential settlements in Gaza, said Daniella Weiss, the head of the Nachala settlement movement, which for months has been devising plans for Gaza resettlement and organized Monday’s conference.

Her dream is to start building in Gaza within a year, even if the conflict is still raging. “We will fill the areas that were liberated with Jewish communities," she said.