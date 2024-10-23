Israel’s once-fringe movement to reoccupy Gaza gains momentum

Israel evicted Jewish settlers from Gaza, which it had occupied since 1967, as part of its unilateral disengagement from the strip in 2005 spearheaded by former Prime Minister Ariel Sharon. It was seen by proponents as a route to a future peace settlement by reducing daily friction between Israelis and Palestinians. A security fence was built along the Gaza border and control of the enclave was handed to the Palestinian Authority, but Hamas seized power in 2007 after a civil war. Gaza is home to about two million Palestinians.