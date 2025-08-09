Israel’s plan to expand war raises fears for Gazans, hostages

Israel’s decision to expand the war in Gaza drew expressions of concern amid fears it will endanger hostages still held in the enclave and deepen a humanitarian crisis there that has already left many Palestinians near starvation.

Under the plan approved by Israel’s cabinet overnight, the military will begin preparations to take over Gaza City, where hundreds of thousands of Palestinians are believed to be sheltering and where some Israeli hostages are thought to be held.

Security analysts familiar with the outlines of the plan said Israel hopes the expanded force will pressure Hamas to capitulate in cease-fire talks. The Gaza City operation could take many weeks and be paused at any time, they said.

Arab governments brokering those talks are scrambling to line up U.S. help to stop the offensive from moving forward and to get the parties back to the negotiating table, people familiar with the efforts said. President Trump has expressed concern about starvation in Gaza but recently told reporters that a decision to take over all of Gaza is up to Israel.

The move risks deepening Israel’s international isolation over the toll of the war. Germany, a close Israel ally, will formally suspend sales of arms that Israel could use in the Gaza Strip until further notice, Chancellor Friedrich Merz said Friday. The planned expansion of the fighting is unlikely to be effective and risks worsening the suffering of Gaza’s civilians, he said.

U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer said Israel’s decision to expand the war was wrong and pressed it to reconsider in light of the humanitarian crisis and condition of the hostages.

The U.K. and France have vowed to recognize a Palestinian state in September, and last month 28 countries including the U.K., France, Italy, Canada, Austria, Spain, the Netherlands, Japan, Greece and Belgium called for an immediate end to the war.

Inside Israel, the plan to expand the war is heightening concerns about the fate of the hostages still held in Gaza as well as strains on the Israeli military’s forces after nearly two years of fighting on multiple fronts.

Hamas-led forces seized around 250 hostages during the Oct. 7, 2023, attacks on Israel that also left around 1,200 people dead. Around 20 of those hostages are believed to be alive in the enclave along with the bodies of around 30 others.

Polling in Israel has shown for months that a large majority of the population, including on the right, supports ending the war in exchange for a deal to free the hostages. Thousands of Israelis, led by hostage families, took to the streets Thursday to protest the plan to invade areas where Israel believes hostages may be held. Hostage families and many Israeli security officials say that military pressure puts the hostages in danger.

Israel’s military chief, Eyal Zamir, has opposed the idea of a full takeover of Gaza, warning of the need to give exhausted troops a rest. Military commanders say it is becoming increasingly difficult to convince reservists to show up for new rounds of fighting in the enclave.

Former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, a senior member of Netanyahu’s Likud party, warned against occupying Gaza before being removed from his position last year by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Write to Summer Said at summer.said@wsj.com and Anat Peled at anat.peled@wsj.com