Israel’s plan to expand war raises fears for Gazans, hostages
Summary
Germany moves to suspend arms sales as Israel’s decision risks deepening international isolation.
Israel’s decision to expand the war in Gaza drew expressions of concern amid fears it will endanger hostages still held in the enclave and deepen a humanitarian crisis there that has already left many Palestinians near starvation.
