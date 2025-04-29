Israel’s Shin Bet Head to Step Down After Dispute With Netanyahu

Ronen Bar, the chief of Israel’s Shin Bet internal security service, said Monday that he’ll step down on June 15, defusing a dispute with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, whose attempt to fire him was blocked by the Supreme Court.

Advertisement

Bar announced his plan at an evening ceremony in advance of the nation’s Memorial Day for fallen soldiers, saying he’s responsible for the security failure that led to the Hamas attack in October 2023.

“As the head of the organization, I took responsibility for this — and now, on this special evening, symbolizing memory, heroism and sacrifice, I have chosen to announce its implementation and my decision to end my role as head of the General Security Service,” he said.

He also spoke about his battle with Netanyahu, asserting that Israel’s democracy is dependent on his agency’s independence.

“This is an organization whose proper functioning is of inestimable importance to the security of the state and to Israeli democracy,” Bar said. “I have been fighting for this for the past month, and this week the necessary infrastructure was laid before the Supreme Court, and I hope that the ruling that will be given will ensure that the Shin Bet will be preserved as such.”

Advertisement

Last week, in a sworn affidavit, Bar said Netanyahu attempted to use the intelligence agency for his and the government’s benefit, including by requesting surveillance on anti-government protesters.

The prime minister said Bar was lying.

Their clash has been among the most dramatic examples of growing tensions between Israel’s executive and other branches, with some fearing the government wouldn’t abide by a court ruling to keep Bar in office.

With his plan to step down, that risk appears to be gone, although institutional friction remains high as Netanyahu continues the war in Gaza that was triggered by the Hamas attack, dividing Israelis fearful for the hostages who remain there.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.