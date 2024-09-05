Israel’s ultra-orthodox Jews are at a crossroads as military-draft orders arrive
Carrie Keller-Lynn , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 05 Sep 2024, 09:24 AM IST
SummaryThe push to enlist Israel’s Haredi Jews comes as the military struggles to boost its ranks while fighting a multifront battle.
RAMAT GAN, Israel—Yechiel Wais was so excited to join the Israeli military that he couldn’t sleep the night before he went to a military enlistment site this week. The 19-year-old from an ultra-Orthodox family hoped to join an Air Force unit that loads munitions onto planes.
