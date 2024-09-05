Israel’s ultra-orthodox Jews are at a crossroads as military-draft orders arrive

In mid-August, Israel’s military said only 48 of the first 900 ultra-Orthodox youths who received the court-mandated draft orders appeared at an induction center to complete their initial evaluations. In the past, most Haredi men would appear and receive an exemption, said Israel Cohen, a political commentator for a Haredi radio station. But the community is now hardening its position. Before the June court ruling only extremist fringes of Haredi society pushed men to avoid contact with the military, he said.