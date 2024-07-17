Israel’s undercover forces emerge as Gaza’s newest battlefield player
Dov Lieber , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 17 Jul 2024, 04:34 PM IST
SummaryLast month’s hostage-rescue mission was a watershed in the country’s long history of disguising its forces as Palestinians.
TEL AVIV—The Israeli commandos who rescued four hostages in Gaza drove a pair of battered white trucks—one displaying a soap advertisement, the other bearing a mattress and furniture on the roof. They were armed, but their main weapon was disguise, blending into a Hamas stronghold until the guns started firing.
