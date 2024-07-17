Israel’s undercover forces emerge as Gaza’s newest battlefield player

Michael Schmitt, an expert on the laws of armed conflict at the U.S. Military Academy in West Point, said perfidy doesn’t prohibit soldiers from using civilian vehicles or dressing like civilians. It does restrict masquerading as civilians to get close enough to kill or wound the enemy, but that itself is complicated. In Nuseirat, using civilian cars may have prevented an early shootout and saved lives, and the operation was done to rescue hostages, whose abduction itself he said was a war crime.