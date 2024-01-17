Israel’s War in Gaza Enters Its Most Perilous Phase Yet
Marcus Walker , The Wall Street Journal 9 min read 17 Jan 2024, 03:24 PM IST
SummaryThe military aims to take control of the vast maze of tunnels under Khan Younis as refugees crowd into the south and the international outcry grows over the death toll.
KHAN YOUNIS, Gaza Strip—In a dark tunnel lined with concrete, 60 feet below ground, the Israeli general held one hand above the other to illustrate his soldiers’ mission: to destroy Hamas in this sprawling city, and in the intricate warrens beneath it.
