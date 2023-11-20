Israel’s War in Gaza Tests Limits of Biden’s Support
Gordon Lubold , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 20 Nov 2023, 09:21 AM IST
SummaryClimbing civilian casualties and settler violence are among the issues frustrating Washington.
WASHINGTON—President Biden is struggling to persuade Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to take steps U.S. officials believe could help prevent the conflict in Gaza from further escalating, straining the relationship between the two longtime allies, according to U.S. and European officials.
