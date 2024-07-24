Leaders of INDIA bloc on July 24 are protesting inside the Parliament premises against Union Budget 2024.
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said, "It is injustice...We will protest..."
Income Tax Budget 2024 LIVE Updates
On the Union Budget, Samajwadi Party MP Akhilesh Yadav sai "We all were demanding that farmers should get MSP but the support price is given to the alliance partners who are saving their govt, rather than the farmers...The government could not take any concrete step regarding inflation. Uttar Pradesh did not get anything. UP should have got a double benefit from the double-engine government. I think the people of Lucknow have angered the people of Delhi. Its result is visible in the budget. So what is the benefit of the double engine?..."
