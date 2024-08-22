It isn’t just Israel and Hamas. Israel and Egypt have to agree, too.

The Biden administration has been racing to close what it calls the last remaining gaps holding up a cease-fire deal between Israel and Hamas. Instead, it is now wrestling with a growing dispute between Israel and Egypt.

At issue is Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s demand that Israeli troops be allowed to remain along the 9-mile border between Gaza and Egypt, known as the Philadelphi Corridor, which Israel says is a key smuggling route for Hamas.

Egypt has refused that demand, arguing it would constitute a violation of the Israeli-Egyptian peace treaty, Egyptian officials said. It also doesn’t want to be seen as complicit in an Israeli occupation of Gaza, they said.

The impasse is threatening a rupture between two U.S.-backed partners in the region and deepening the complexities of a cease-fire deal that was already struggling to gain any traction. Egypt has been a key mediator between Israel and Hamas to pause the fighting in Gaza. Now, for those talks to succeed, Israel and Egypt will have to sort out their own disagreements first.

The U.S. has been trying to broker a compromise about the size of the Israeli force that would be stationed along the corridor, but Egypt has continued to reject any Israeli presence there at all.

White House Middle East coordinator Brett McGurk is slated to meet in Cairo on Thursday with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi and intelligence chief Abbas Kamal to try to find a path forward for the talks. This follows a meeting between U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and the Egyptian president in New Alamein on Tuesday.

Analysts are skeptical whether a compromise over the presence of Israeli troops along the border is possible at all.

“There is a crisis of distrust between Israel and Egypt," said Yisrael Ziv, a retired Israeli general who headed Israel’s Gaza division and is briefed on the war by current officials. “I don’t see how the Americans can circle the square: Either there is an Israeli presence, or there isn’t one."

The U.S. is trying to swiftly wrap up a cease-fire deal not only to address humanitarian needs in the Gaza Strip but also now to de-escalate regional tensions as Iran and Lebanese militia Hezbollah prepare to respond to a pair of Israel-linked killings in Tehran and Beirut last month.

While U.S. officials have signaled a deal could be close, negotiators have said the parties remain far apart on important issues and that significant obstacles remain, including around Israeli troop deployments.

While pursuing the talks, the U.S. also has bulked up its military assets in the region. The USS Abraham Lincoln has arrived in the Middle East, the U.S. said overnight, putting a second carrier strike group in the region.

Ziv said the current impasse between Egypt and Israel is an outgrowth of increasing tension between the countries that began after Israel’s invasion of Rafah, the town on the border between Gaza and Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula.

Israel gave Egypt just hours’ notice of the impending operation, seizing control of the Gaza side of the Rafah border crossing with Egypt, Egyptian officials said. The Egyptian government closed its side of the crossing in protest and threatened to downgrade Egypt’s diplomatic representation in Israel.

Egyptian officials say that the presence of Israeli forces in the area along the border with Egypt violates the terms of the 1979 Camp David peace treaty, which limits the number of troops either country can deploy near the border. The treaty bans Israel from deploying tanks, artillery and antiaircraft weapons in the Philadelphi Corridor. Israel denies any violation of the treaty.

Israel is insisting on its own presence in the corridor, because it doesn’t believe it can count on Egypt to shut down Hamas’s weapons smuggling.

Israel’s military has said it found a number of tunnels in Rafah near the border with Egypt, though it hasn’t said how many were operational on the Egyptian side of the border. Egypt denies such routes exist.

Israel’s cease-fire negotiators recently proposed establishing eight observation towers along the Philadelphi Corridor, while the U.S. tried to offer concessions by proposing two towers, the Egyptian officials said. Egypt rejected both proposals, arguing that any number of towers gives Israel’s military a presence and permanent access, they said.

Egypt is also seeking U.S. guarantees that even if Israel leaves the corridor in the first of what is meant to be three stages of the cease-fire deal, Israel won’t return in later stages if the process stumbles.

Netanyahu has publicly vowed to ramp up the Israeli presence in the area if he believes there is a danger to Israel’s war aims of destroying Hamas and making sure militants in Gaza won’t threaten Israel’s security in the future.

“Israel will insist on the achievement of all of its objectives for the war, as they have been defined by the Security Cabinet, including that Gaza never again constitute a security threat to Israel," Netanyahu’s office said Wednesday. “This requires securing the southern border."

