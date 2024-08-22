It isn’t just Israel and Hamas. Israel and Egypt have to agree, too.
Summary
- A dispute between the two peace partners is complicating already fraught US efforts to secure a cease-fire deal for Gaza
The Biden administration has been racing to close what it calls the last remaining gaps holding up a cease-fire deal between Israel and Hamas. Instead, it is now wrestling with a growing dispute between Israel and Egypt.
Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more