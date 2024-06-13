Italy’s prime minister shows how far-right parties can go mainstream
Marcus Walker , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 13 Jun 2024, 10:39 AM IST
SummaryGiorgia Meloni’s broad appeal across the political right is giving Italy an unusually stable government.
A few days ago, Italy’s right-wing prime minister, Giorgia Meloni, was campaigning for votes as a scrappy underdog, presenting herself as “that bitch Meloni."
Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less