Italy’s prime minister shows how far-right parties can go mainstream

During the European election campaign she displayed the pugnacious style that fires up her base. Meeting a center-left opponent who once described her as a stronza, equivalent of “bitch," she introduced herself by adopting the epithet: “I’m that bitch Meloni. How are you?" The video went viral. Her main European election rally in Rome’s Piazza del Popolo replayed the clip to the cheers of 20,000 supporters. On stage, Meloni vowed to stand up to the left and its insults, her voice sliding deeper into a working-class Roman accent. “We are all stronzi," read one supporter’s placard.