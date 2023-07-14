As the Yamuna floodwaters submerged the busy ITO intersection, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Haryana government, saying that the barrage is in their control but “it has no interest". Speaking after taking stock of the situation at Delhi’s ITO, Arvind Kejriwal said, “ITO barrage under Haryana govt's control but it has no interest. Will request them to give its control to us."

He also said that Navy personnel are currently working to open the jammed gates of the ITO barrage so that the water is drained quickly. “Navy personnel working to open five jammed gates of ITO barrage for speedy drainage of water," the Delhi chief minister said. However, he also asserted that it was not time for a blame game.

“This is not time for blame game, need to work together," Arvind Kejriwal said.

“Out of 32 gates, five are shut at the Yamuna barrage.. that is why waterlogging is taking place in nearby areas.. we are trying to get these 5 gates opened so that the water flows back to the barrage…we are trying our best to bring the situation back to normal," Arvind Kejriwal said.

Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh on Friday lashed out at the BJP government in Haryana, accusing it of being responsible for the flood-like situation in parts of Delhi by releasing water in the Yamuna from its Hathnikund barrage.

The BJP hit back, with its Delhi unit chief alleging that the AAP government was "evading responsibility" and blaming other states, as it did during the Covid period.

"Haryana released water from the Hathnikund barrage towards Delhi only and this has caused the flood-like situation here. The chief secretaries of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana should have coordinated to tackle it," claimed Sanjay Singh.