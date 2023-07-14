ITO barrage under Haryana govt, but it doesn’t care: Arvind Kejriwal on floods1 min read 14 Jul 2023, 08:20 PM IST
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal criticized the Haryana government for the flooding in Delhi and called for control of the ITO barrage to be handed over to Delhi
As the Yamuna floodwaters submerged the busy ITO intersection, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Haryana government, saying that the barrage is in their control but “it has no interest". Speaking after taking stock of the situation at Delhi’s ITO, Arvind Kejriwal said, “ITO barrage under Haryana govt's control but it has no interest. Will request them to give its control to us."
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×