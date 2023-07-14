ITO barrage under Haryana govt, but it doesn’t care: Arvind Kejriwal on floods

As the Yamuna floodwaters submerged the busy ITO intersection, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Haryana government, saying that the barrage is in their control but “it has no interest". Speaking after taking stock of the situation at Delhi’s ITO, Arvind Kejriwal said, “ITO barrage under Haryana govt's control but it has no interest. Will request them to give its control to us."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}