It’s getting harder for companies to keep politics out of the workplace
Chip Cutter , Lauren Weber , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 05 Aug 2024, 04:38 PM IST
SummaryEmployers teach de-escalation techniques as divisive political discussions become almost impossible to avoid.
As Republicans prepared to gather at their party’s national convention in Milwaukee last month, restaurateur Paul Bartolotta and his team reminded the company’s wait staff of a longstanding policy: If a diner starts spouting political beliefs, try to stay quiet.
Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less