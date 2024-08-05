It’s getting harder for companies to keep politics out of the workplace

How employers deal with charged topics in the office continues to evolve. In recent weeks, Salesforce created a new policy asking employees to stop talking about the war in Gaza in its Slack channels, a move that came after the company felt some employees were spending too much time debating such issues. Executives were also presented with a hiring plan to add more human-resources staff to help moderate the internal discussions, an indication for some that the discussions had gone too far, according to a person familiar with the matter.