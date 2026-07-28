'Jab sarkar dar jati hai, ghabra jati hai…' Akhilesh Yadav compares police action on protesting students to Emergency

The government was rattled and was forced to bow down and accept the demands of the protesting students, Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav said on Tuesday, noting that the students' stir on the NEET paper leak issue was the first such agitation supported by parents.

Participating in a debate on the bill for introducing stricter measures in the anti-paper leak law in Lok Sabha, Yadav slammed the police crackdown on students where allegedly "lathis with spikes and electric batons" were used and said such "injustice was akin to the Emergency period".

"Jab sarkar dar jati hai, ghabra jati hai, to sweekar kar leti hai…Sarkar jhuki aur sweekar kiya (When the government gets rattled, it accepts... the government bowed down and accepted the demands)," he said, referring to the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan as education minister.

Yadav hoped that the government will keep its word on the promises made to the protesters. The former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh said that parents had sent their children to agitate for their rights. "This was the first such agitation which was supported by parents."

Yadav also attacked the government for "outsourcing" a crucial body like the National Testing Agency. The opposition fears that the entire government could be outsourced just like NTA, he said in a swipe at the Centre.

Lok Sabha debates anti-paper leak bill Ending a week-long logjam, the Lok Sabha on Tuesday began a discussion on the Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill 2026, with Union minister Jitendra Singh describing it as a reaffirmation of the government's commitment to safeguard the welfare of students and the youth.

The Bill seeks to further strengthen the provisions of the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024 by providing for fast-tracked investigation, speedy trial through Special Fast Track Courts, appointment of Special Public Prosecutors, time-bound disposal of appeals and more stringent penal provisions to effectively deter unfair means and organised malpractices in public examinations.

"How can those who failed to prevent the theft of offerings possibly prevent paper leaks? They have merely introduced an amendment to the existing law. Whom are you trying to hoodwink? If the law were effective, how did 20 exams get leaked during the BJP's ten-year tenure?" he said.

Akhilesh Yadav's remarks led to a sharp exchange with Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, who questioned whether Yadav preferred the imposition of Emergency over a government responding to a student agitation.

'I did not witness the Emergency firsthand' "Which is better, a situation where the government listens to a student protest and introduces a bill in Parliament, or one where the government imposes a nationwide Emergency to crush the protest?" Rijiju said.

Replying to Rijiju, Yadav said, “I did not witness the Emergency firsthand, but we have seen echoes of what happened then right here in the national capital. The issue is not the law; your intentions are not honest. The moment your intentions become honest, the examination process will also become clean.”

Also Read | Bihar Cop Suspended After Firing AK-47 During Student Protest

Earlier, Yadav took a swipe at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Centre during a discussion in the Lok Sabha, saying that by removing one "Pradhan", the government had effectively saved the "Pradhan Mantri", in an apparent reference to the resignation of former Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET-UG paper leak issue.

'By removing Pradhan'' you saved Pradhan Mantri' Speaking during the discussion, Yadav said the resignation reflected the pressure created by students protesting against alleged irregularities in public examinations.

"When the Minister (Former Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan) arrived (at the Parliament), he was welcomed outside the House. Imagine the immense relief the members must have felt and the major crisis from which they were saved. By removing one 'Pradhan', you effectively saved the 'Pradhan Mantri'," Yadav said.

Also Read | CJP launches legal aid fund website for NEET protesters

When the government gets rattled, it accepts... the government bowed down and accepted the demands.

The government introduced the Bill in the Lok Sabha on Monday, days after student protests over the NEET fiasco led to Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation as education minister, to provide for stricter punishment of up to 10 years in jail and a heftier fine of ₹50 lakh for paper leaks.