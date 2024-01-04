Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy's sister and YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) Chief YS Sharmila on January merged her party with Congress. The significant move by the YSRTP chief came days after the Congress party won the Telangana assembly elections. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

After the merger of YSR Telangana Party into the Congress, YS Sharmila said, “Today, I am very happy to be merging YSR Telangana Party into the Congress party. It gives me immense joy that the YSR Telangana Party is going to be a part of the Indian National Congress from today onwards."

“Congress party is still the largest secular party of our country and it has always upheld the true culture of India and built foundations of our nation…," she added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Previously, in the recently concluded Telangana assembly elections, the leader of the YSRTP consistently rendered her support to the Congress party. She clarified that she did not contest the polls as it would have led to spilling of votes.

Also Read: Telangana Elections Result 2023: 10 key things which helped Congress win in the state "I am extending support to the Congress party because the Congress party stands the chance of winning in the Telangana Assembly elections... KCR has not fulfilled any of the promises he made to the people in his 9-year tenure. And that's the only reason I do not want KCR to come to power... I, as the YSR's daughter risk Congress' chance, because I tend to pull the Congress vote bank," she had said in a statement made ahead of the Telangana assembly elections.

As per ANI report, YS Sharmila could be given a key post in the Congress ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, the Congress won an absolute majority in Telangana for the first time, winning 64 of 119 seats. Bharat Rashtra Samithi, which ruled India's youngest state for 10 years, won 38 seats.

