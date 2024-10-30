YS Reddy’s mother Vijayamma breaks silence on siblings’ property feud, says ‘Jagan’s rise to power owes much to…’

In response to Vijayamma's letter, YSRCP asserted Jagan Reddy's notice was about property exchanges in ED cases, emphasizing Jagan's goodwill towards Sharmila. Vijayamma highlighted the sibling rivalry and called for equality, affirming her late husband's wish for equal shares between his children

Written By Sudeshna Ghoshal
Updated30 Oct 2024, 01:08 PM IST
'Jagan's rise to power owes much to Sharmila's efforts': mother Vijayamma breaks silence on siblings' clash
’Jagan’s rise to power owes much to Sharmila’s efforts’: mother Vijayamma breaks silence on siblings’ clash(HT_PRINT)

Amid YSR Congress chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's bitter property feud with his sister and Congress leader YS Sharmila, their mother YS Vijayamma penned an open letter stating, “Jagan's rise to power owes much to Sharmila's efforts.”

Vijayamma's intervention comes days after Jagan's petition to the National Company Law Tribunal, which claimed that Sharmila had unlawfully transferred shares of Saraswati Power and Industries to herself and her mother. The sibling's mother wrote that YS Sharmila was never into the family business but selflessly followed her brother's instructions when it came to politics.

“Jagan's rise to power owes much to Sharmila's efforts. As a mother, all children are equal. It's painful to see injustice done to one child. As a mother, it's my duty to speak up for the unfairly treated child,” Vijayamma wrote.

Dismissing all claims that her husband, former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Rajasekhara Reddy, had divided his property between the two children, Vijayamma said, “Blood is thicker than water, and the siblings will get answers, and God will solve their problems."

YS Rajasekhara Reddy, chief minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh and a popular Congress leader, passed away in a helicopter crash in 2009.

“YSR's wish was for his children to have equal shares, and that's the truth. Jagan worked hard to grow our assets, but all assets belong to the family,” Vijayamma wrote.

‘Only sent a notice for properties attached in ED cases’

Jagan Mohan's party, YSRCP, responded to Vijayamma's letter, saying that Jagan Reddy had only sent a notice regarding the exchange of properties in ED cases.

“YS Jagan has shared his assets with his sister Sharmila out of goodwill. She isn't a director in any of Jagan's businesses. Jagan treated Sharmila with kindness, just like any brother would. Late CM Rajasekhara Reddy had already transferred assets to Sharmila and Jagan. Jagan never asked for those assets back. He only sent a notice regarding the exchange of attached properties in ED cases without his knowledge,” YSRCP state secretary SV Satish Reddy said in a statement.

First Published:30 Oct 2024, 01:08 PM IST
Business NewsPoliticsYS Reddy’s mother Vijayamma breaks silence on siblings’ property feud, says ‘Jagan’s rise to power owes much to…’

