YS Reddy’s mother Vijayamma breaks silence on siblings’ property feud, says ‘Jagan’s rise to power owes much to…’

Amid YSR Congress chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's bitter property feud with his sister and Congress leader YS Sharmila, their mother YS Vijayamma penned an open letter stating, “Jagan's rise to power owes much to Sharmila's efforts.”

Vijayamma's intervention comes days after Jagan's petition to the National Company Law Tribunal, which claimed that Sharmila had unlawfully transferred shares of Saraswati Power and Industries to herself and her mother. The sibling's mother wrote that YS Sharmila was never into the family business but selflessly followed her brother's instructions when it came to politics.

“Jagan's rise to power owes much to Sharmila's efforts. As a mother, all children are equal. It's painful to see injustice done to one child. As a mother, it's my duty to speak up for the unfairly treated child,” Vijayamma wrote.

Dismissing all claims that her husband, former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Rajasekhara Reddy, had divided his property between the two children, Vijayamma said, “Blood is thicker than water, and the siblings will get answers, and God will solve their problems."

YS Rajasekhara Reddy, chief minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh and a popular Congress leader, passed away in a helicopter crash in 2009.

“YSR's wish was for his children to have equal shares, and that's the truth. Jagan worked hard to grow our assets, but all assets belong to the family,” Vijayamma wrote.

‘Only sent a notice for properties attached in ED cases’ Jagan Mohan's party, YSRCP, responded to Vijayamma's letter, saying that Jagan Reddy had only sent a notice regarding the exchange of properties in ED cases.