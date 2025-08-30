Jagdeep Dhankhar applies for pension as ex-Rajasthan MLA weeks after resigning as VP: How much will he get per month?

Jagdeep Dhankhar, former Vice President of India, has applied for his pension as a former MLA of Rajasthan, officials said on Saturday.

With his tenure ending as the Vice President on July 21 following his resignation from the post, Jagdeep Dhankhar has applied afresh for pension as former MLA in Rajasthan and sought the resumption of his pension in accordance with his position, the officials said.

Jagdeep Dhankhar, who was a Congress MLA from 1993 to 1998 and represented the Kishangarh Assembly constituency, used to get a pension for his position until July 2019. Thereafter, he was appointed as the Governor of West Bengal following which the pension was stopped.

The process of ensuring his pension has been initiated by the secretariat. Jagdeep Dhankhar's pension applicable from the date his resignation as the Vice President was accepted, said the officials.

How much pension will Jagdeep Dhankhar receive? Former MLAs in Rajasthan get a pension starting at ₹35,000 per month for a single term and goes up with additional terms and age. Those above 70 receive a 20 per cent hike.

According to rules, Jagdeep Dhankhar, who is 74, will now receive a pension of ₹42,000 per month, the officials said.

Meanwhile, officials said Dhankhar is entitled to three pensions -- as a former vice-president, ex-MP, and former member of the Rajasthan Assembly.

While there no pension benefits for Dhankhar as the ex-governor of West Bengal, he can avail one secretarial staff for a monthly reimbursement of ₹ ₹25,000 as a former governor.

As a one-term MP, he is entitled to ₹45,000 per month as pension, besides other benefits.

As the former vice-president, Dhankhar is entitled for a pension of nearly ₹2 lakh per month, a Type-8 bungalow, one personal secretary, one additional personal secretary, one personal assistant, one physician, one nursing officer and four personal attendants.

This brings his monthly income to roughly nearly ₹3 lakh per month.

In the case of a former vice-president's death, his or her spouse is entitled to a smaller Type-7 house.

In a surprise move, Jagdeep Dhankhar announced his resignation from the post of Vice President of India on July 21, the first day of the Monsoon Session at the Parliament. He cited health as the reason for his decision.