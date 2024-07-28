Jairam Ramesh takes a dig at Manipur CM: Did Biren Singh invite PM Modi to visit Manipur?

Jairam Ramesh, Congress general secretary in charge of communications, launched a scathing attack on Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Sunday. He said that the citizens of Manipur are inquiring if the Chief Minister had a one-on-one discussion with Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the violence situation and unrest within the state.

This remark comes in the backdrop of two meetings chaired by PM Modi on the previous day, where N Biren Singh was one of the attendees. The Manipur PM was in the national capital, Delhi, to attend the Chief Minister's Conclave at BJP Headquarters and the 9th NITI Aayog Governing Council meeting.

Jairam Ramesh said N Biren Singh attended the NITI Aayog meeting in New Delhi on Saturday, which was presided over by “the self-anointed non-biological PM.” Taking to social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Jairam Ramesh said, “Then the Manipur CM attends a meeting of BJP CMs and Deputy CMs presided over by the same deity."

The simple question that the people of Manipur are… — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) July 28, 2024

Charging at the Manipur CM Jairam Ramesh, he further asked whether PM Modi has been invited for a visit to the violence-stricken state. "The simple question that the people of Manipur are asking is this: Did Shri N. Biren Singh meet with Shri Narendra Modi separately one-on-one and discuss the situation in Manipur, which started burning on the night of May 3rd 2023?" the Congress general secretary said.

The Congress leader further inquired if N Biren Singh invited PM Modi to visit Manipur, either before or after his trip to Ukraine.

Deliberated on various matters concerning the North East region with Hon'ble Chief Minister of Mizoram, Shri @Lal_Duhoma ji and Hon'ble Chief Minister of Nagaland, Shri @Neiphiu_Rio ji on the sidelines of the the 9th Governing Council Meeting of NITI Aayog in New Delhi. pic.twitter.com/tT0LfEhSS9 — N. Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) July 27, 2024

Attended the Chief Minister's Conclave presided by Hon'ble Prime Minister, Shri @narendramodi ji and Hon'ble Union Minister and BJP National President, Shri @JPNadda Ji at BJP Headquarters in New Delhi.



Under the visionary leadership of Hon'ble Prime Minister, Shri… pic.twitter.com/ZWdiuiIELq — N. Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) July 27, 2024

The clash between Meitei and Kuki communities in May last year culminated into longstanding violence which has claimed the life of around 200 people ever since violence broke out and displaced and thousands.

