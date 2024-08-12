EAM Jaishankar shares glimpses from ‘productive visit’ to Maldives: ‘Living up to the…’ | Watch

India in Maldives: With the conclusion of his tour, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar marked a major improvement in India-Maldives bilateral relations on Sunday. In addition to launching six High Impact Community Development Projects (HICDPs), Jaishankar signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) for capacity building while in Male. India is providing funding for programmes which centre on issues including street lighting, special schooling, and mental health.

Jaishankar met President Mohamed Muizzu of the Maldives and conveyed greetings from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Muizzu pledged to further fortify the India-Maldives friendship while expressing gratitude for India's continuous developmental aid.

The opening of India's Line of Credit (LoC)-assisted project, which consists of a water and sewage network across 28 Maldivian islands, was a significant highlight. MoUs on capacity building of an additional 1,000 Maldivian civil servants in India and on the introduction of UPI in the Maldives were exchanged.

On Monday, Jaishankar shared a vlog of his Maldives visit which came a year after Muizzu's demand to withdraw Indian troops from the island nation that potentially soured the relationship between Male and Delhi.

“Concluded a productive visit to Maldives! Living up to the message of our ties: ‘Imagined by Maldives, Delivered by India’.” wrote EAM Jaishankar.

The Maldivian Foreign Minister Moosa Zameer and the External Affairs Minister conversed about strengthening their defence and security cooperation. The goal of meetings with the Maldives Monetary Authority governor and the ministers of finance and economic development & commerce was to strengthen economic and commercial relations.

Jaishankar's visit also involved meetings with a delegation headed by President Abdulla Shahid of the Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP).

The Addu Reclamation and Shore Protection Project and the Addu Detour Link Bridge Project were jointly launched in Addu City by Jaishankar, Zameer, and the minister of construction and infrastructure. They also went to the Greater Male Connectivity Project site, which is supported by India, to evaluate its advancement.

On Monday, President Muizzu praised India's kind assistance and continued support while highlighting the historical and strategic links between India and the Maldives. He was appreciative of the flexibility with which the Line of Credit arrangement was restructured and hopeful about the future of bilateral collaboration.

India-Maldives relations Over the past year, tensions have increased as a result of Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu's "India-Out" campaign and the Maldives' purported efforts to fortify their relations with China.

Relations between the two countries have been further strained as a result of insulting statements made by Maldivian ministers about Lakshadweep and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.