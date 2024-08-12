EAM Jaishankar shares glimpses from ‘productive visit’ to Maldives: ‘Living up to the…’ | Watch

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's visit to the Maldives marked improved bilateral relations. Key activities included launching community projects, signing MoUs, and discussing defence ties. President Muizzu expressed gratitude for India's developmental aid.

Livemint
Updated12 Aug 2024, 05:27 PM IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar calls on Maldives President Dr Mohamed Muizzu
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar calls on Maldives President Dr Mohamed Muizzu(AP)

India in Maldives: With the conclusion of his tour, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar marked a major improvement in India-Maldives bilateral relations on Sunday. In addition to launching six High Impact Community Development Projects (HICDPs), Jaishankar signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) for capacity building while in Male. India is providing funding for programmes which centre on issues including street lighting, special schooling, and mental health.

Also Read | ‘Deep desire to work together’: Jaishankar in Maldives, to meet Prez Muizzu

Jaishankar met President Mohamed Muizzu of the Maldives and conveyed greetings from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Muizzu pledged to further fortify the India-Maldives friendship while expressing gratitude for India's continuous developmental aid.

The opening of India's Line of Credit (LoC)-assisted project, which consists of a water and sewage network across 28 Maldivian islands, was a significant highlight. MoUs on capacity building of an additional 1,000 Maldivian civil servants in India and on the introduction of UPI in the Maldives were exchanged.

Also Read | India-Maldives FTA a possibility, President Muizzu says thanks for easing debt

On Monday, Jaishankar shared a vlog of his Maldives visit which came a year after Muizzu's demand to withdraw Indian troops from the island nation that potentially soured the relationship between Male and Delhi.

“Concluded a productive visit to Maldives! Living up to the message of our ties: ‘Imagined by Maldives, Delivered by India’.” wrote EAM Jaishankar.

See the vlog shared by Jaishankar here.

The Maldivian Foreign Minister Moosa Zameer and the External Affairs Minister conversed about strengthening their defence and security cooperation. The goal of meetings with the Maldives Monetary Authority governor and the ministers of finance and economic development & commerce was to strengthen economic and commercial relations.

Jaishankar's visit also involved meetings with a delegation headed by President Abdulla Shahid of the Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP).

Also Read | India and Maldives reaffirm commitment to peace in the Indian Ocean

The Addu Reclamation and Shore Protection Project and the Addu Detour Link Bridge Project were jointly launched in Addu City by Jaishankar, Zameer, and the minister of construction and infrastructure. They also went to the Greater Male Connectivity Project site, which is supported by India, to evaluate its advancement.

On Monday, President Muizzu praised India's kind assistance and continued support while highlighting the historical and strategic links between India and the Maldives. He was appreciative of the flexibility with which the Line of Credit arrangement was restructured and hopeful about the future of bilateral collaboration.

India-Maldives relations

Over the past year, tensions have increased as a result of Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu's "India-Out" campaign and the Maldives' purported efforts to fortify their relations with China.

Relations between the two countries have been further strained as a result of insulting statements made by Maldivian ministers about Lakshadweep and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Maldives has a High Commission in New Delhi, and India has one in Malé.

Catch all theBudget News,Business News, Politics news,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:12 Aug 2024, 05:27 PM IST
HomePoliticsEAM Jaishankar shares glimpses from ‘productive visit’ to Maldives: ‘Living up to the…’ | Watch

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    341.30
    03:57 PM | 12 AUG 2024
    8.7 (2.62%)

    Interglobe Aviation

    4,250.80
    03:41 PM | 12 AUG 2024
    -37.95 (-0.88%)

    Adani Power

    690.55
    03:56 PM | 12 AUG 2024
    -4.55 (-0.65%)

    GAIL India

    232.05
    03:58 PM | 12 AUG 2024
    4.75 (2.09%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Glenmark Life Sciences

    997.95
    03:49 PM | 12 AUG 2024
    83.25 (9.1%)

    Jubilant Foodworks

    651.40
    03:40 PM | 12 AUG 2024
    52.6 (8.78%)

    Titagarh Rail Systems

    1,448.60
    03:58 PM | 12 AUG 2024
    98.6 (7.3%)

    V-Guard Industries

    504.75
    03:58 PM | 12 AUG 2024
    30.7 (6.48%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      71,196.00-348.00
      Chennai
      71,962.00209.00
      Delhi
      71,683.00278.00
      Kolkata
      71,753.00627.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Politics

      More From Popular in Politics
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue