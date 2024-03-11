Jake Sullivan Navigates a World of Chaos

Shortly after Israel launched its sweeping military operation in Gaza in response to Hamas’s Oct. 7 assault, Jake Sullivan, President Biden’s national security adviser, sat down for an hour-long private meeting at the White House with a group of Muslim and Arab-American leaders. They implored the administration to do more to protect Palestinian civilians in the Gaza, as well as the West Bank, where settler violence was escalating.

Sullivan told them the administration supported getting humanitarian aid into Gaza, but was standing behind Israel’s right to defend itself. The meeting did little to assuage the concerns of those present, several of those who attended recounted.

“I just didn’t feel like there was a dent made," said James Zogby, a pollster and the president of Arab American Institute in Washington, who attended the meeting.

In wars spanning Afghanistan, Ukraine and now Gaza, Sullivan is the man in the middle, trying to negotiate between allies and enemies, and sometimes among warring U.S. government agencies. Supporters credit him with putting together a Western coalition to respond to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, preventing a potential second front in the Israel conflict, and ramping up export controls on semiconductors and other cutting-edge technology as part of a blueprint for slowing China’s competitive advantage.

“Every day, I toggle between guns and butter," Sullivan told The Wall Street Journal, describing the guns as the wars in the Middle East and Europe, and the butter as the work with allies to enhance and protect the American economy.

Sullivan’s first year in the job was marred by the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan, a decision over which he disagreed with the president, people with direct knowledge said. After the chaotic withdrawal, and the backlash that followed, Sullivan felt what they described as a burden of responsibility that led him to consider resigning. Instead, he decided to stay in the West Wing, applied the lessons he learned to Afghanistan, and now, nearly three years later, faces what might prove his biggest test: a foreign policy crisis in the Middle East that could endanger Biden’s prospects for re-election.

Polls show Biden trailing former President Donald Trump in Michigan—a state crucial to the election that is also home to a large Muslim and Arab-American population, many of whom are angered by the president’s handling of the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. And the Biden administration’s steadfast support for Ukraine remains bogged down on Capitol Hill.

Sullivan, who was 44 when Biden appointed him national security adviser, was the youngest person to hold the post in over a half-century. He is now on track to becoming among the longest-serving national security advisers, leading supporters to compare his influence on U.S. foreign policy with that of the late Henry Kissinger.

Raised in Minnesota as one of five children in an Irish-Catholic family, Sullivan rose quickly in Washington. He started working for Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, who connected him with Hillary Clinton when she was vying for the 2008 Democratic nomination against former President Barack Obama. He made an impression on the former first lady, and while she didn’t win the nomination, Obama made her his first secretary of state—and Sullivan was there by her side.

When Clinton stepped down from the role, Sullivan considered running for Congress, but was persuaded to stay in the administration as national security adviser to then-Vice President Biden. And when Biden returned to the White House as president, promising a “foreign policy for the middle class" and determined to end America’s longest war in Afghanistan, Sullivan was a natural pick for the job of national security adviser.

‘If POTUS says it’s blue, it’s blue.’

Biden entered the White House in January 2021, nearly a year after the Trump administration signed an agreement with the Taliban to withdraw U.S. troops. The deal called for U.S. troops to leave by May 2021, and the question was how Biden would follow through with that decision, particularly as the Taliban had launched a blitzkrieg across the country.

Some of the president’s top advisers, including Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Army Gen. Mark Milley, urged Biden to keep a force of about 2,500 troops in Afghanistan to help maintain stability. Sullivan also believed there was a way forward in which a small contingent of American forces could have stayed there, according to individuals familiar with his thinking.

But Sullivan’s role, as other officials and experts said, isn’t to advocate a policy, but present an analysis of the options to Biden, who listens to advice and makes the ultimate decision. One former official likened it to a debate over the color of the sky: If five people said it’s blue, and Sullivan said it’s red, what ultimately matters is what the president believes.

“If POTUS says it’s blue, it’s blue," the former official said.

That dynamic played out in Afghanistan, where intelligence reports indicated the Taliban was likely to take over Kabul earlier than initially predicted, so Biden decided the U.S. would leave by the end of August. It would be among the most criticized decisions of his presidency.

Kabul fell to the Taliban on Aug. 15 of that year, sending the country into a panic. Sullivan worked with the Pentagon to coordinate airlifts of more than 100,000 people out of Afghanistan, an effort overshadowed by scenes of desperate Afghans clinging to the wings of military planes as they took off.

With days to go before the U.S. withdrawal deadline, a pair of suicide bombs and gunfire at the airport claimed the lives of 13 American servicemembers and as many as 150 Afghans.

The shock waves of the withdrawal and aftermath were so acute in Washington, that senior administration officials said Sullivan considered resigning, upset over its execution and burdened by the feeling that he could have done more to mitigate some of the chaos.

Sullivan does credit the collapse of the Western-backed government in Kabul with preparing him for the foreign-policy crisis that emerged just a few months later, when U.S. intelligence determined that Russia’s military was gearing up for a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. His goal was to try to stop the invasion, and if that failed, to be ready to respond.

In December 2021, Sullivan got on the phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin’s senior foreign-policy adviser, Yuri Ushakov, and issued a stern warning about the consequences of escalation. Seemingly undeterred, Russia continued with its preparations.

Despite U.S. intelligence showing a coming attack, some European allies and even the government in Kyiv didn’t believe Putin would follow through with such a rash plan. With time running out, Sullivan began an unprecedented effort to convince them, using highly secret information that the government declassified to be able to call Putin’s out aggression publicly.

As signs of a Russian invasion mounted, Sullivan led an effort to release satellite imagery and other intelligence to show the mass buildup of Moscow’s troops and expose Putin’s intentions before he had the chance to launch any so-called false flag operations.

Though the disclosures didn’t stop Russian forces from pouring over the border on Feb. 24, 2022, Sullivan helped lay the foundation for a coordinated Western response, including weapons to bolster Ukraine’s military, economic aid for the country, and sweeping sanctions aimed at crippling Russia’s economy and defense industry.

The billions of dollars of military and economic assistance to Ukraine helped Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s government maintain control of Kyiv, against all odds.

An unquiet region

In an article published in Foreign Affairs at the beginning of October 2023, Sullivan took stock of the administration’s work, touting its support for Ukraine as “sustainable," while also noting that the Middle East, despite its challenges, “is quieter than it has been for decades."

Just a few days after the article first appeared, Hamas launched its Oct. 7 assault on Israel. The online version was quickly updated, removing the “quieter" reference.

The sudden outbreak of renewed conflict in the Middle East was a shock to the Biden administration, but there was an early success. Just days after the Hamas assault, Sullivan led a series of calls to senior Israeli politicians to persuade them not to launch a pre-emptive attack on Hezbollah fighters, according to several administration officials.

U.S. intelligence, he told them, showed no imminent plans by the Lebanon-based group to attack. Those calls headed off a potentially dangerous regional escalation of the conflict, officials said.

But Sullivan has also had to defend the administration’s full-throated support for Israel, even as deaths in Gaza—which now exceed 30,000—mounted. Most of those who have died are women and children, according to Palestinian authorities, whose count doesn’t distinguish between civilians and combatants.

And now, as the Biden administration hurtles toward the November presidential elections, Sullivan’s efforts could face the ultimate test.

“For me the metric of success is a series of simple questions: Will America have a stronger industrial and innovation base when I leave than when I came?" Sullivan told the Journal. “Will our alliances be more vital, and will our competitors and adversaries be more vexed, than when I came?"

But the administration’s successes in job creation, inflation reduction, and shoring up domestic production don’t appear to be registering with the American public. Assistance for Ukraine, once a high point of its foreign policy, has ground to a near standstill as Congress remains deadlocked on passing a new aid package.

And while overall American public support for Israel remains strong, growing frustration among some Democratic voters is a concern for the White House, particularly in Michigan.

Despite the hard lessons, and his clear dedication to policy, Sullivan, in an interview with the Journal, said he once considered running for office himself, but has since lost interest after seeing the toll it takes on politicians.

“I have seen the life of politicians," he said. “And I’ve become, like, ‘that’s not for me.’ "

Write to Vivian Salama at vivian.salama@wsj.com, Sabrina Siddiqui at sabrina.siddiqui@wsj.com and Gordon Lubold at gordon.lubold@wsj.com