Jake Sullivan Navigates a World of Chaos
Vivian Salama , The Wall Street Journal 8 min read 11 Mar 2024, 02:51 PM IST
SummaryFrom weighing resigning over Afghanistan, to helping save Kyiv, President Biden’s national security adviser now faces his toughest test over Gaza.
Shortly after Israel launched its sweeping military operation in Gaza in response to Hamas’s Oct. 7 assault, Jake Sullivan, President Biden’s national security adviser, sat down for an hour-long private meeting at the White House with a group of Muslim and Arab-American leaders. They implored the administration to do more to protect Palestinian civilians in the Gaza, as well as the West Bank, where settler violence was escalating.
Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less