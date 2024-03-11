Jake Sullivan Navigates a World of Chaos

Sullivan’s first year in the job was marred by the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan, a decision over which he disagreed with the president, people with direct knowledge said. After the chaotic withdrawal, and the backlash that followed, Sullivan felt what they described as a burden of responsibility that led him to consider resigning. Instead, he decided to stay in the West Wing, applied the lessons he learned to Afghanistan, and now, nearly three years later, faces what might prove his biggest test: a foreign policy crisis in the Middle East that could endanger Biden’s prospects for re-election.