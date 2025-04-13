Jamiat chief claims ‘BJP and its friends’ trying to help ‘builders get lands in prime locations’ with Waqf Act

Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind chief Mahmood Madani on Sunday claimed that ‘BJP and its friends’ were helping ‘builders and land occupiers get lands in prime locations’ with the Waqf Act. The explosive claims come as agitations rock West Bengal's Murshidabad, where three people have died and several police personnel were injured.

The recently enacted Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, has sparked widespread criticism and protests across India, with prominent Muslim leaders and organisations denouncing the legislation as politically motivated and detrimental to the autonomy of waqf properties.

The Act, which received presidential assent on April 5, aims to reform the management of waqf properties but has been accused of serving vested interests rather than addressing genuine concerns.

Madani’s Criticism of the Waqf Act Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind chief Mahmood Madani has strongly criticised the Act, alleging that it was designed to facilitate land grabbing under the guise of reform.

Speaking at a press conference in Delhi, Madani claimed that the narrative used to justify the amendment falsely portrayed the previous Waqf Boards as unaccountable entities.

"This is not an issue of Waqf but politics. In the name of Muslims, sometimes by abusing Muslims or by being the sympathisers of Muslims, this act (was implemented) with malicious intent," Madani said.

"BJP and its friends in the country and media friends told that the earlier Waqf Board was such that it could do anything in forming the Waqf Board. The Muslim community had no role in the government. People of their choice were made in the government," he said.

Madani alleged that the act is designed to aid real estate developers and land grabbers in acquiring prime Waqf properties.

"You are trying to help the builders and land occupiers, so that they get the lands in prime locations. They used to say that it was oppression. This act or amendment is not right for the country, society or Muslims. You are benefiting the occupiers," he said.

Madani argued that the new law undermines promises made to Muslims by India's founding leaders and benefits real estate developers by making prime waqf properties vulnerable to occupation.

Madani called for peaceful protests across the country, emphasising non-violence and patience in the struggle for justice. "We have appealed to the people to protest peacefully, to protest everywhere. And we condemn any violence -- it will only weaken our movement," Madani said.

"Our ancestors decided that we will stay in this country. The founders of this country made certain promises to us, and now those decisions are being trampled upon," he said.

Murshidabad Violence Over Waqf Act Violent protests erupted in West Bengal's Murshidabad district over the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, resulting in at least three deaths and numerous injuries.

The unrest, which began on April 11, involved clashes between protesters and security forces, with reports of arson, vandalism, and police firings in areas like Suti, Samserganj, and Dhuliyan.