‘Agar wahan se goli aayi to…’: Amit Shah states India will not engage in any dialogue with Pakistan until…

Jammu and Kashmir Elections: Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Sunday that the central government will not hold any conversation with Pakistan until terrorism is eliminated.

Written By Sayantani
Published22 Sep 2024, 02:37 PM IST
Naushera: Union Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah addresses a rally in Naushera, Jammu and Kashmir, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024
Naushera: Union Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah addresses a rally in Naushera, Jammu and Kashmir, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday took a firm stance on India-Pakistan relations, stating that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government will not engage in any dialogue with Pakistan until terrorism is completely eradicated. His remarks were made during an Jammu and Kashmir Assembly election rally in Nowshera.

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders including Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh have been vocally bullish about their stance on dialogue with Pakistan. The saffron party leaders have sought accountability of alleged harbouring of terrorists in the South Asian neighbour for the countries to open dialogue.

Amit Shah in Jammu and Kashmir: Commitment to Counter-Terrorism

Amit Shah emphasized the NDA government’s zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism, stating, "They want us to have a dialogue with Pakistan. Let me be clear, we will not hold conversations or dialogue with Pakistan till terrorism is eliminated. They want to free the terrorists from jails. Modiji came, and we wiped out the terrorists one by one. No terrorist or stone pelter will be freed from jail. BJP assures you, no terrorist will walk free in Jammu and Kashmir!"

Amit Shah in Jammu and Kashmir: Rejecting Article 370

During his address, Amit Shah criticized the Opposition’s calls to revive Article 370, which grants special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

The Union Home Minister and BJP leader asserted, "Farooq Abdullah says that they will bring back Article 370. Farooq Sahab, nobody can bring back Article 370. Now, bunkers are not needed because no one can dare to fire bullets. 'Agar wahan se goli aayi to goli ka jawab gole se diya jayega'."

“They want to bring back Shiekh Abdullah's flag,” Shah added.

Amit Shah highlighted the historical challenges in the valley, stating, “Terrorism continued in Jammu and Kashmir for 30 years, curfew was imposed for 3000 days, 40,000 people were killed. Farooq Sahab, where were you during those days? Let me tell you, when Kashmir was burning, Farooq Sahib was comfortably holidaying in London.”

Amit Shah in Jammu and Kashmir: Addressing Reservation Rights

Amit Shah also tackled the reservation debate, accusing the Congress, NC, and PDP of depriving residents of hilly regions of their rights. He stated, “Congress, NC, has said that we will reconsider the reservation given to those in hilly regions, tribals, Dalits, or OBC communities. Rahul Gandhi goes to America and says that now that they have developed, they do not need reservations. Rahul Baba, we will not let you remove the reservation.”

Amit Shah in Jammu and Kashmir: Assurance to Gurjar Bakarwal Community

Concluding his speech, Amit Shah made a commitment to the Gurjar Bakarwal community, “When reservation was given to the hill people, Farooq Sahib started provoking the Gurjar brothers here that your reservation will be taken away. I had promised in Rajouri that the reservation for Gujjar Bakarwal will not be reduced even by one percent and they will get a reservation, and we kept that promise.”

Upcoming Jammu and Kashmir Elections

The first phase of voting in Jammu and Kashmir took place on September 18, with a voter turnout of 61.13 per cent across 24 constituencies in seven districts, according to the Election Commission.

The second and third phases of voting are scheduled for September 25 and October 5, with vote counting set for October 8, coinciding with the counting of votes in Haryana.

First Published:22 Sep 2024, 02:37 PM IST
