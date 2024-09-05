Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Polls: EC issues notification for 40 seats voting in phase 3 on Oct 1. Check full details

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Polls: Candidates can file nominations for the third phase of assembly elections until September 12. Polling for 40 seats is set for October 1, with nomination scrutiny on September 13 and withdrawal options until September 17.

Written By Gulam Jeelani
Updated5 Sep 2024, 11:24 AM IST
Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Polls: The Election Commission of India on September 5 issued a notification for the filing of nomination papers by candidates for the third and final phase of the upcoming assembly in Jammu and Kashmir.

As many as 40 seats of the 90-member J-K assembly will vote in the third phase of polling on October 1. The last date of filing nominations for third phase is September 12. The scrutiny of nominations will take place on September 13. The last date of withdrawing nominations is September 17.

Polling will held on October 1 from 7 am to 6 pm, as per the notification.

Jammu and Kashmir is voting for its 90-member assembly in three phases. While the first phase of voting is scheduled on September 18, the other two round will be held on September 25 and October 1.

The votes will be counted on October 8.

The election, first in over a decade, is expected to witness a multi-cornered fight for the 90 seats across the erstwhile state. While the National Conference and the Congress are fighting the elections in an alliance, the People's Democratic Party and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are the two other major players.

 

Here is a list of 40 assembly constituencies voting in second phase of polling in Jammu and Kashmir on October 1:

Assembly Seat NumberAssembly Seat Name 
1Karnah
2Trehgam
3Kupwara
4Lolab
5Handwara
6Langate
7Sopore
8Rafiabad
9Uri
10Baramulla
11Gulmarg
12Wagoora-Kreeri
13Patan
14Sonawari
15Bandipora
16Gurez (ST)
59Udhampur West
60Udhampur East
61Chenani
62 Ramnagar (SC)
63Bani
64Billawar
65Basohli
66Jasrota
67Kathua (SC)
68 Hiranagar
69Ramgarh (SC)
70 Samba
71Vijaypur 
72Bishnah (SC)
73Suchetgarh (SC)
74RS Pora-Jammu South
75Bahu
76Jammu East
77Nagrota
78Jammu West
79Jammu North
80Marh (SC)
81Akhnoor (SC)
82Chhamb

First Published:5 Sep 2024, 11:24 AM IST
