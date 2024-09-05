Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Polls: Candidates can file nominations for the third phase of assembly elections until September 12. Polling for 40 seats is set for October 1, with nomination scrutiny on September 13 and withdrawal options until September 17.

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Polls: The Election Commission of India on September 5 issued a notification for the filing of nomination papers by candidates for the third and final phase of the upcoming assembly in Jammu and Kashmir.

As many as 40 seats of the 90-member J-K assembly will vote in the third phase of polling on October 1. The last date of filing nominations for third phase is September 12. The scrutiny of nominations will take place on September 13. The last date of withdrawing nominations is September 17.

Polling will held on October 1 from 7 am to 6 pm, as per the notification.

Jammu and Kashmir is voting for its 90-member assembly in three phases. While the first phase of voting is scheduled on September 18, the other two round will be held on September 25 and October 1.

The votes will be counted on October 8.

The election, first in over a decade, is expected to witness a multi-cornered fight for the 90 seats across the erstwhile state. While the National Conference and the Congress are fighting the elections in an alliance, the People's Democratic Party and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are the two other major players.

Here is a list of 40 assembly constituencies voting in second phase of polling in Jammu and Kashmir on October 1:

Assembly Seat Number Assembly Seat Name 1 Karnah 2 Trehgam 3 Kupwara 4 Lolab 5 Handwara 6 Langate 7 Sopore 8 Rafiabad 9 Uri 10 Baramulla 11 Gulmarg 12 Wagoora-Kreeri 13 Patan 14 Sonawari 15 Bandipora 16 Gurez (ST) 59 Udhampur West 60 Udhampur East 61 Chenani 62 Ramnagar (SC) 63 Bani 64 Billawar 65 Basohli 66 Jasrota 67 Kathua (SC) 68 Hiranagar 69 Ramgarh (SC) 70 Samba 71 Vijaypur 72 Bishnah (SC) 73 Suchetgarh (SC) 74 RS Pora-Jammu South 75 Bahu 76 Jammu East 77 Nagrota 78 Jammu West 79 Jammu North 80 Marh (SC) 81 Akhnoor (SC) 82 Chhamb