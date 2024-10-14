Jammu and Kashmir LG invites Omar Abdullah for oath-taking on October 16

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Singh invited Jammu and Kashmir National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Monday for oath-taking on October 16. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The LG in his letter mentioned that he had received a letter from JKNC president Dr Farooq Abdullah on October 11, who informed that Omar Abdullah has been unanimously elected as Leader of the Legislature Party.

"I am pleased to invite you to form and lead the Government of Jammu and Kashmir," said LG's letter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

LG Manoj Sinha also stated that he received a letter from J&K Pradesh Congress Committee president Tariq Hammed Karra, CPI(M) secretary GN Malik, Aam Aadmi Party national secretary Pankaj Kumar Gupta and 5 independents, offering support in the formation of the government, led by JKNC.

"As separately settled, I shall administer Oath of Office and Secrecy to you, and to those recommended by you for induction as members of your Council of Ministers, at SKICC, Srinagar on 16th October, 2024 at 11.30 am," the LG letter said.

"I take this opportunity to wish you a highly productive tenure and success in your endervours in the best interest of the people of Jammu and Kashmir," the letter added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier on October 11, National Conference leader Omar Abdullah staked claim to form the Jammu and Kashmir government. He met with Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at the Raj Bhavan with letters of support from various parties and Independent candidates.

“I’ve just come back after meeting LG Manoj Sinha at the Raj Bhavan. During the meeting, I submitted support letters from NC, Congress, CPI(M), AAP and independent candidates to the LG. I requested him to decide a date for the oath-taking ceremony at the earliest," says JKNC vice president told the media.

J&K assembly elections result: In the recently held assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, the INDI alliance-led by JK National Conference won 49 seats, while BJP managed to win only 27 seats. Others won 9 seats. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}