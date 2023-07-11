Jammu and Kashmir: Supreme Court to hear petitions challenging abrogation of Article 370 today. 10 points2 min read 11 Jul 2023, 09:10 AM IST
The Supreme Court of India is hearing petitions challenging the abrogation of Article 370. The government filed an affidavit defending the move, citing stability and progress in Jammu and Kashmir.
The Supreme Court of India has scheduled a hearing for the petitions challenging the abrogation of Article 370 of the constitution on July 11 that is today. The case will be heard by a five-judge constitution bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud.
