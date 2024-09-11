Engineer Rashid released on interim bail, vows to fight ’PM Modi’s narrative of Naya Kashmir’

Jammu and Kashmir Polls: Engineer Rashid received interim bail, allowing him to campaign in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections. He criticized PM Modi's 'Naya Kashmir' narrative and vowed to ‘fight’ it

Written By Sayantani
Published11 Sep 2024, 05:56 PM IST
Baramulla MP Engineer Rashid
Baramulla MP Engineer Rashid

Jammu and Kashmir News: MP Engineer Rashid vowed to fight Prime Minister Narendra Modi's narrative of 'Naya Kashmir' in first speech out of jail. The Baramulla MP walked out of Tihar Jail on Wednesday, a day after a Delhi court granted him interim bail till October 2 in a terror funding case so that he can campaign in the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls.

"I am a victim of BJP, I will fight against PM Modi's ideology till my last breath...I am coming to Kashmir to unite my people, not to divide them..." Engineer Rashid said on Wednesday.

Also Read | Terror funding case: Baramulla MP Er Rashid gets bail ahead of J&K polls

After being released from Tihar Jail, Engineer Rashid said PM Modi's narrative of 'Naya Kashmir' failed in Jammu and Kashmir, in an apparent dig at the situation post abrogation of Article 370, revoking the statehood of valley.

"People have rejected whatever he did on 5th August 2019.", Rashid remarked, ". I am committed to working for the welfare of my people. We are not going to get scared. "

Ahead of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls, Engineer Rashid also slammed former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir and NC leader Omar Abdullah and said, “My fight is bigger than what Omar Abdullah says. His fight is for the chair, my fight is for the people.”

Also Read | Meet Engineer Rashid, the Kashmiri MP whose bail in poll season has angered many

Meanwhile, National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah on Tuesday had said Rashid has been granted bail to fetch votes from the people of Kashmir and not to serve them.

Engineer Rashid defeated former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls in Baramulla. Rashid's outfit Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) is contesting the assembly elections.

Also Read | Engineer Rashid, jailed under UAPA, electrifies phase 5 contest in Baramulla

Additional Sessions Judge Chander Jit Singh has granted interim bail to Rashid, stipulating a personal bond of 2 lakh along with a surety of the same amount. The judge has also imposed specific conditions, including a prohibition on Rashid discussing the case with the media.

Polling for Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections are scheduled to be held in three phases -- September 18, September 25 and October 1. The results will be declared on October 8.

Catch all the Business News, Politics news,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:11 Sep 2024, 05:56 PM IST
Business NewsPoliticsEngineer Rashid released on interim bail, vows to fight ’PM Modi’s narrative of Naya Kashmir’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    285.25
    03:57 PM | 11 SEP 2024
    -10.4 (-3.52%)

    Tata Motors

    976.00
    03:55 PM | 11 SEP 2024
    -59.45 (-5.74%)

    Tata Steel

    148.15
    03:59 PM | 11 SEP 2024
    -1.3 (-0.87%)

    Bharat Electronics

    288.05
    03:59 PM | 11 SEP 2024
    2.25 (0.79%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    R R Kabel

    1,714.05
    03:52 PM | 11 SEP 2024
    141.7 (9.01%)

    Apar Industries

    9,955.10
    03:43 PM | 11 SEP 2024
    662.95 (7.13%)

    Century Textiles & Industries

    2,613.35
    03:43 PM | 11 SEP 2024
    130.95 (5.28%)

    PNB Housing Finance

    1,104.70
    03:29 PM | 11 SEP 2024
    55.4 (5.28%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      71,820.00-1,540.00
      Chennai
      71,820.00-1,490.00
      Delhi
      73,920.00460.00
      Kolkata
      73,070.00-240.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.11
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Politics

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

        Yes, Continue