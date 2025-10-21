Japan gets its first female leader, a conservative who favors a stronger military
Summary
Sanae Takaichi was confirmed as prime minister days ahead of a possible visit to Japan by President Trump, with whom she shares a hawkish stance on China.
TOKYO—Sanae Takaichi was confirmed as Japan’s first female prime minister in a parliamentary vote, giving the country a new leader who advocates close ties with the U.S. and a stronger Japanese military.
Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more
topics
Read Next Story