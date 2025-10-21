The Pentagon has said it wants U.S. allies to spend as much as 5% of annual gross domestic product on defense, a figure more than double the Japanese government’s current goal of lifting spending to 2% of GDP by the fiscal year ending March 2028. Japan spent around $55 billion on defense in 2024, or about 1.4% of GDP, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute. Takaichi was asked about her spending target at the press conference but didn’t directly answer.