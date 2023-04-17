- Boring mainstream politicians are inspiring opportunists
A trembling voice leaks from a white flip phone: “My father passed away and hadn’t paid his NHK bill. What should I do?" Tachibana Takashi, a politician, advises the caller to ignore any requests from the national broadcaster’s notoriously strict bill collectors. After dealing with the call, Mr Tachibana films a video excoriating the broadcaster for his YouTube channel. He concludes, as always, by holding up his fists and shouting his party’s slogan: “NHK wo bukkowasu! (Destroy NHK!)"