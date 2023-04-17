Japan’s oddball populists

Bashing public television may be the epitome of Japanese populism. “I’ve always hated NHK," says Kubota Manabu, an NHK Party supporter who helps people trying to dodge the broadcaster’s bills. The country is fortunate to have such footling rabble-rousers. Yet their emergence is not improving the country’s national conversation. During a recent televised debate, in which leaders of several political parties discussed weighty economic and security issues, the representative of the NHK Party, Kurokawa Atsuhiko, kept bursting into song. Ishiwata Tomohiro, a journalist who covers the NHK Party, describes Mr Tachibana’s movement as a bunch of headline-grabbing opportunists. “All they want to do is to create their own little kingdom."