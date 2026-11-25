Japan’s opposition parties plan to submit a motion of no confidence against Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s education minister, complicating her efforts to push a sales tax cut bill through parliament in time for it to take effect as planned in April.

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The representatives of six opposition parties decided to submit the motion against Education Minister Yoshihiro Seki at a meeting on Tuesday, according to public broadcaster NHK and other local media.

Seki has come under fire after reports that government officials briefed company representatives at his political fundraising events, raising questions over whether the political neutrality of government was compromised.

If the no-confidence motion is submitted, it will likely slow discussions in the upper house of parliament on a bill to cut the sales tax on food items for two years from April. The bill is one of Takaichi’s centerpiece policies as she tries to ease the burden of rising prices on households. The lower house of parliament has already approved the bill.

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The ruling coalition is working to persuade independents to vote against the motion in the upper house where Takaichi is short of a majority, the local media reports said.

Takaichi on Tuesday defended Seki, who has also come under fire for flip-flopping on how many times he had held such fundraising parties. “I believe he has duly fulfilled his own accountability,” Takaichi said after Seki held a press conference to explain his actions.

While Seki has said that hosting fundraisers at which officials brief companies is not illegal in itself, he admitted that his office may not have been clear enough to the ministries that the gathering was a political fundraising party.

His office charged ¥90,000 per ticket and pocketed some 90% of the proceeds. Seki has defended the pricing, saying that the amount was appropriate based on the ‘circumstances’ of the gathering.

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If Seki is forced out or resigns it would be a fresh blow to Takaichi after Agriculture Minister Kazuo Yana resigned in October following allegations of possible vote-buying.

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.