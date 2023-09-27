‘Not power-hungry, false propaganda by Congress’: JD(S) supremo Deve Gowda on alliance with BJP
JD(S) joined BJP-led NDA to take on Congress in Karnataka for 2024 Lok Sabha Elections. However, JD(S) party workers have quit citing ideological differences
Janata Dal (Secular) had formally announced that they have joined the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) for the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections. Former Prime Minister of India and JD(S) patriarch HD Deve Gowda binned accusations that his party workers and ministers have been quitting after the alliance with BJP-led NDA.