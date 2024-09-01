JD(U) leader KC Tyagi quits as party spokesperson: ‘Nitish Kumar called me up and…’

JD(U) leader KC Tyagi resigned as party spokesperson but remains the party's political advisor. Rajiv Ranjan Prasad is the new spokesperson.

Livemint
Published1 Sep 2024, 04:11 PM IST
JD(U) leader KC Tyagi resigned from his role as party spokesperson on Sunday but remains with the party as its political advisor.

JD(U) leader KC Tyagi resigned from his role as party spokesperson on Sunday but remains with the party as its political advisor. In his resignation letter addressed to JD(U) President and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Tyagi explained that his decision stemmed from his inability to fully dedicate himself to the spokesperson position due to other personal commitments. “I request you to relieve me from the post (of party's national spokesperson) as I have not been able to do justice to the post due to my involvement in other works,” the letter stated.

Tyagi, who has been a prominent figure in Indian politics since 1974 and has served as an upper house MP and chairman of the parliamentary standing committee on industry.

Also Read | Will Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) join INDIA bloc? Party leader KC Tyagi says…

Speaking to ANI, veteran leader KC Tyagi emphasized his continued commitment to Nitish Kumar and the party. "I am still with the party. I am party's political advisor. I have political commitment to Nitish Kumar. I am neither upset, nor dejected or disappointed. I am cheerful. I have resigned from the post of the party spokesperson, not the party itself...I wrote to Nitish Kumar yesterday, he called me up and urged me to continue as the party's advisor,” Tyagi clarified.

Following Tyagi’s resignation, Rajiv Ranjan Prasad was appointed as the new JD(U) spokesperson.

Also Read | ’Khela Hokhi’ in Bihar: Section of Cong insulted Nitish Kumar, says JDU leader

Prasad addressed the media, attributing Tyagi’s departure to “personal reasons” and denying any dissatisfaction on Tyagi’s part. “He (KC Tyagi) has resigned due to personal reasons. He is a senior leader of the party and is with the party,” Prasad said.

Speaking to ANI after his appointment Rajiv Ranjan said, "As far as my appointment is concerned, whatever responsibility the party has given earlier also, I have worked to fulfil it with honesty.

Also Read | ’Aray mahila ho, janti nahi ho’: Nitish Kumar loses cool in Bihar assembly

"I am grateful to the Chief Minister of Bihar and the National President of the party, Nitish Kumar. I will undoubtedly try to live up to the expectations of the party with full honesty... He (KC Tyagi) has not written any such letter. He (KC Tyagi) has not shown any such resentment in that letter and in fact, he (KC Tyagi) has also reiterated his resolve to keep contributing from time to time....," he added.

Catch all the Business News, Politics news,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:1 Sep 2024, 04:11 PM IST
Business NewsPoliticsJD(U) leader KC Tyagi quits as party spokesperson: ‘Nitish Kumar called me up and…’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    152.80
    03:58 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    -0.2 (-0.13%)

    Bandhan Bank

    200.70
    03:54 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    6.7 (3.45%)

    GAIL India

    237.55
    03:53 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    5.45 (2.35%)

    HDFC Bank

    1,632.95
    03:59 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    -5.55 (-0.34%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Triveni Engineering & Indus

    472.50
    03:29 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    33.45 (7.62%)

    Jindal Stainless

    792.00
    03:29 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    55.55 (7.54%)

    Au Small Finance Bank

    688.85
    03:59 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    48.05 (7.5%)

    Radico Khaitan

    1,944.90
    03:59 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    126.95 (6.98%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      74,261.00-72.00
      Chennai
      73,325.00-288.00
      Delhi
      73,901.00720.00
      Kolkata
      73,901.00792.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Politics

      More From Popular in Politics
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue