JD(U) leader KC Tyagi resigned from his role as party spokesperson on Sunday but remains with the party as its political advisor. In his resignation letter addressed to JD(U) President and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Tyagi explained that his decision stemmed from his inability to fully dedicate himself to the spokesperson position due to other personal commitments. "I request you to relieve me from the post (of party's national spokesperson) as I have not been able to do justice to the post due to my involvement in other works," the letter stated.

Tyagi, who has been a prominent figure in Indian politics since 1974 and has served as an upper house MP and chairman of the parliamentary standing committee on industry.

Speaking to ANI, veteran leader KC Tyagi emphasized his continued commitment to Nitish Kumar and the party. "I am still with the party. I am party's political advisor. I have political commitment to Nitish Kumar. I am neither upset, nor dejected or disappointed. I am cheerful. I have resigned from the post of the party spokesperson, not the party itself...I wrote to Nitish Kumar yesterday, he called me up and urged me to continue as the party's advisor," Tyagi clarified.

Following Tyagi's resignation, Rajiv Ranjan Prasad was appointed as the new JD(U) spokesperson.

Prasad addressed the media, attributing Tyagi’s departure to “personal reasons" and denying any dissatisfaction on Tyagi’s part. “He (KC Tyagi) has resigned due to personal reasons. He is a senior leader of the party and is with the party," Prasad said.

Speaking to ANI after his appointment Rajiv Ranjan said, "As far as my appointment is concerned, whatever responsibility the party has given earlier also, I have worked to fulfil it with honesty.