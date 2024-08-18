Jharkhand assembly elections: Champai Soren arrived in Delhi amid speculations of joining BJP but stated his visit is personal. He tweeted about exploring options due to insults and contempt, including retiring, forming a new organization, or finding a companion.

Jharkhand Assembly Elections: Former Jharkhand Chief Minister and JMM leader Champai Soren on Sunday said he had three options looking forward, which categorically did not specify joining BJP. Soren tweeted, "...After so much insult and contempt, I was forced to look for an alternative path. With a heavy heart, I said in the meeting of the legislative party that A new chapter of my life is going to start from today." The JMM leader had landed in Delhi on Sunday amid speculations that he would join BJP ahead of the Jharkhand Assermbly Elections.

"I had three options in this. First, to retire from politics, second, to form my own separate organization and third, if I find a companion on this path, then to travel further with him. From that day till today, and till the upcoming Jharkhand Assembly elections, all options are open for me in this journey...", Soren added.

Champai Soren had been made Chief Minister of Jharkhand when Hemant Soren has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate for corruption. As soon as Hemant Soren was released from jail, he took back the CM seat, removing Champai Soren.

“This is my personal struggle, so I have no intention of involving any party member in it or causing any harm to the organization. We can never even think of harming the party which we have nurtured with our blood and sweat. But circumstances have been created such that..." Champai Soren said on Sunday.

Champai Soren left for Delhi on Sunday amid speculations of him likely to join the BJP. Soon after landing in Delhi, Soren told reporters that he hasn't met any BJP leader and he is in the national capital on a "personal" visit.

Some media reports had on Friday claimed that Soren could join the saffron party ahead of the Jharkhand assembly elections.

But, Soren had on Saturday said he had no idea about the speculations.

"I don't know anything about such speculations and reports... I am where I am..." he had told reporters here before leaving for Jamshedpur.