LIVE UPDATES

Jharkhand Floor Test LIVE Updates: Trust vote to begin soon; CM Champai Soren, Hemant Soren arrives at Assembly

2 min read . Updated: 05 Feb 2024, 11:55 AM IST

Jharkhand Floor Test Live Updates: JMM leader Champai Soren government will seek a vote of confidence on Monday, the first day of the two-day assembly session. The alliance among the JMM, Congress and the RJD has 47 MLAs, and it is supported from outside by a lone CPIML(L) legislator.