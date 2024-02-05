Jharkhand Floor Test Live Updates: After Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader and former chief minister Hemant Soren was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Champai Soren took charge as the chief minister of Jharkhand. However, the ruling coalition in Jharkhand – including Lalu Prasad Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), and Congress- is yet to prove their majority in the Jharkhand Assembly.
The two-day Assembly session will begin on Monday. The Champai Soren-led coalition government in Jharkhand will seek a trust vote. Champai Soren, a leader of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha party, took oath as the Chief Minister of Jharkhand at the Raj Bhavan in Ranchi on February 3.
The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha has 29 seats, its ally Congress has 17 and the RJD and the CPI (ML) have 1 seat in the 81-member Jharkhand Assembly. With the support of 43 MLAs, the INDIA bloc has the numbers to sail through the floor test. To avert poaching by BJP, the ruling coalition MLAs had been shifted to Congress-governed Telangana. The MLAs of the ruling alliance exuded confidence to win the trust vote in the assembly, soon after their return to Ranchi from Hyderabad on Sunday evening.
Given the upcoming special session of the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly, the Ranchi district administration has imposed Section 144 of CrPC within a 100-meter radius of the assembly building.
As per an official order, restrictions will be imposed from Monday at 8.00 am until Tuesday at 10.00 pm.
Catch LIVE updates of the floor test with Mint.
Special session of Jharkhand Assembly to seek trust vote by Champai Soren govt begins
Advocate General has informed that the next hearing on arrested ex-Jharkhand Chief Minister and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Hemant Soren's petition against ED action has been scheduled on 12 February.
Hemant Soren was arrested by ED after he resigned from his chief minister post. Hemant Soren was arrest in connection the land fraud scam case
Jharkhand CM Champai Soren has arrives at the state Assembly ahead of floor test today.
Arrested JMM leader Hemant Soren reaches Jharkhand assembly to take part in Champai Soren government's trust vote
On Floor Test of CM Champai Soren-led government to prove their majority today, Basant Soren, JMM MLA and brother of former CM Hemant Soren; says, "I think everyone can see our unity. We stand strongly with Hemant Soren. People have understood the dirty game of BJP..."
The Ranchi district administration has imposed Section 144 of CrPC within a 100-meter radius of the Jharkhand assembly building.
-As per an official order, restrictions will be imposed from Monday at 8:00 am until Tuesday at 10:00 pm.
-As per district administration officials, the directives prohibit any form of procession, rally, demonstration, or encroachment in the specified area, the circular stated.
-The order prohibits the gathering of five or more individuals, except for government officials, employees engaged in official duties, and participants in judicial and religious activities.
-The directive explicitly restricts the carrying or brandishing of any kind of weapons, including firearms, ammunition, or any other arms. It further prohibits the display or use of items such as sticks, rods, bows and arrows, and other traditional weapons.
After Hemant Soren's arrest, about 38 legislators were sent to Hyderabad, the capital of Congress-ruled Telangana, in two flights on 2 February, amid the coalition's fears that the BJP might attempt to "poach" them in the run-up to the trust vote.
The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha has 29 seats, its ally Congress has 17 and the RJD and the CPI (ML) have 1 seat in the 81-member Jharkhand Assembly. With the support of 43 MLAs, the INDIA bloc has the numbers to sail through the floor test.
A special court in Ranchi allowed former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren to participate in the trust vote in the state assembly on February 5. Hemant Soren was arrested by the ED and has been remanded in custody
Ahead of the Jharkhand assembly floor test today, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha General Secretary Supriyo Bhattacharya expressed confidence in winning the floor test by Champai Soren-led government, and claimed that his party will get a minimum of 47 MLAs' support in the floor test.
"The floor test will be done. We have, not less than 47," said JMM General Secretary Supriyo Bhattacharya said showing the victory signal.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!