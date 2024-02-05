Jharkhand news: Ruling alliance led by CM Champai Soren to face floor test today, Section 144 imposed | 10 Points
Jharkhand Assembly to witness floor test of Champai Soren Government on Monday. Hemant Soren allowed to participate in trust vote despite objections by the Enforcement Directorate.
Jharkhand Assembly will witness crucial ‘floor test’ on Monday, 5 February, of the ruling alliance led by JMM leader and chief minister Champai Soren. Last week Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Hemant Soren was arrested by Enforcement Directorate in land fraud case, necessitating another senior JMM leader Champai Soren to take over.