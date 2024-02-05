Jharkhand Assembly will witness crucial ‘floor test’ on Monday, 5 February, of the ruling alliance led by JMM leader and chief minister Champai Soren . Last week Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Hemant Soren was arrested by Enforcement Directorate in land fraud case, necessitating another senior JMM leader Champai Soren to take over.

The Assembly will convene for a two-day session on 5 February.

The newly formed Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) in Jharkhand under the leadership of Chief Minister Champai Soren will face the floor test today. Section 144 has been imposed near Jharkhand assembly.

A special court in Ranchi allowed former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren to participate in the trust vote in the state assembly on February 5.

Here are 10 updates to Jharkhand Assembly Floor test

-The ruling alliance of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), Congress, and Lalu Prasad Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) had sent off their MLAs to Congress-ruled Telangana to prevent any poaching by Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP).

-Jharkhand MLAs in the ruling alliance, who left for Hyderabad after the swearing-in, are currently staying at a private resort in the Telangana capital ahead of the floor test in the Assembly.

-There have been allegations that some of the MLAs were approached by the BJP, in an attempt at what the Opposition calls Operation Lotus.

-The ruling alliance has 47 MLAs in the 81-member house, where the majority mark is 41. Currently 43 MLAs are backing Champai Soren.

-The BJP has 25 MLAs and the All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) has three. The NCP and a Left party have one each and there are three independent MLAs.

-Arrested former Chief Minister Hemant Soren has been allowed to participate in the trust vote. A special court in Ranchi has allowed it despite vehement objections by the Enforcement Directorate.

-Amidst the political unrest in the state, triggered by former CM Hemant Soren's arrest by Directorate of Enforcement officials in an alleged land scam case, Champai Soren, a leader of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha party, took oath as the Chief Minister of Jharkhand at the Raj Bhavan in Ranchi on 2 February

-Alongside Champai Soren, Congress' Alamgir Alam and RJD's Satyanand Bhokta also took the oath as ministers in the Jharkhand cabinet.

-The ruling MLAs were shipped off to Hyderabad to protect the government ahead of the coming general election. "Our MLAs are united... We have the support of 48 to 50 legislators," state minister Alamgir Alam told reporters on their return from Hyderabad this evening.

-Hemant Soren, Jharkhand's youngest chief minister, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in an alleged money laundering case connected to a land scam. The former Chief Minister -- who was questioned on Wednesday morning -- was being evasive, the Central agency had said, and pointed to the seven summons he had evaded.

