J&K news: Ruckus in Assembly as Engineer Rashid’s brother displays banner on Article 370, house adjourned | Watch

J&K news: Chaos erupted in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly after MLA Khurshid Ahmad Sheikh displayed a banner on Article 370. BJP MLA Sunil Sharma objected, leading to a brief adjournment. This incident followed a resolution urging the restoration of the state's special status.

Livemint
Updated7 Nov 2024, 10:40 AM IST
J&K news: Ruckus in Assembly as Engineer Rashid's brother display banner on Article 370 | Watch
J&K news: Ruckus in Assembly as Engineer Rashid’s brother display banner on Article 370 | Watch(File Photo)

A ruckus ensued in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly in Srinagar on November 7 after Engineer Rashid's brother and MLA Khurshid Ahmad Sheikh displayed a banner on Article 370, the provision granting special status to the erstwhile state abolished in August 2019. 

Leader of Opposition and Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Sunil Sharma objected to the act by Sheikh.  

“We demand restoration of Article 370 and 35A. Release of political prisoners,” the banner displayed by the Awami Ittehad Party MLA from Langate read. The House was adjourned briefly after the objection by BJP members led to bedlam. Once the House reconvened, the BJP MLAs continued to protest.  The house was then adjourned for the day.  

Wednesday's bedlam took place a day after ruckus erupted in the as Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary tabled a resolution urging the restoration of the erstwhile state's special status.

"That this legislative assembly reaffirms the importance of the special status and constitutional guarantees, which safeguarded the identity, culture, and rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, and expresses concern over their unilateral removal," the resolution moved by Choudhary and later passed by the House said.

Also Read | J&K LG Manoj Sinha vows restoration of statehood, constitutional guarantees

The move reignited tensions surrounding Article 370, which had been scrapped in August 2019 and previously granted theersthile state a special constitutional autonomy.

The newly-elected Jammu and Kashmir Assembly witnessed chaotic scenes on the first day of its first session after opposition member Waheed Parra of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) moved a resolution against the scrapping of Article 370.

The BJP’s strong reaction reflects the party’s firm stance on Article 370. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government revoked J&K’s special status in August 2019, citing national integration and uniformity as reasons for the reorganization.

Also Read | Omar Abdullah dismisses PDP’s Article 370 resolution – ‘only for cameras’

TheJammu and KashmirAssembly convened for its first session in six years on Monday, November 4, and will conclude on November 8.

Article 370 of the Constitution, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, was abrogated by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government. The move led to the bifurcation of the erstwhile state into two Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

 

Catch all the Business News, Politics news,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:7 Nov 2024, 10:40 AM IST
Business NewsPoliticsJ&K news: Ruckus in Assembly as Engineer Rashid’s brother displays banner on Article 370, house adjourned | Watch

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    154.65
    11:45 AM | 7 NOV 2024
    1.05 (0.68%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    299.05
    11:45 AM | 7 NOV 2024
    -2.8 (-0.93%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    144.10
    11:45 AM | 7 NOV 2024
    -0.55 (-0.38%)

    Tata Power share price

    444.80
    11:45 AM | 7 NOV 2024
    -4.5 (-1%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Apollo Hospitals Enterprise share price

    7,420.35
    11:33 AM | 7 NOV 2024
    450.5 (6.46%)

    Karur Vysya Bank share price

    232.65
    11:28 AM | 7 NOV 2024
    6.5 (2.87%)

    Federal Bank share price

    206.70
    11:33 AM | 7 NOV 2024
    1.9 (0.93%)

    City Union Bank share price

    180.15
    11:33 AM | 7 NOV 2024
    0.65 (0.36%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Hindalco Industries share price

    650.15
    11:33 AM | 7 NOV 2024
    -58.1 (-8.2%)

    Adani Energy Solutions share price

    990.10
    11:33 AM | 7 NOV 2024
    -85.2 (-7.92%)

    Blue Star share price

    1,750.95
    11:31 AM | 7 NOV 2024
    -127.8 (-6.8%)

    Glenmark Pharmaceuticals share price

    1,677.00
    11:33 AM | 7 NOV 2024
    -91.95 (-5.2%)
    More from Top Losers

    KEC International share price

    1,064.50
    11:33 AM | 7 NOV 2024
    89 (9.12%)

    Apollo Hospitals Enterprise share price

    7,420.35
    11:33 AM | 7 NOV 2024
    450.5 (6.46%)

    DCM Shriram share price

    1,179.15
    11:32 AM | 7 NOV 2024
    62.8 (5.63%)

    PB Fintech share price

    1,749.65
    11:33 AM | 7 NOV 2024
    84.85 (5.1%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,365.000.00
      Chennai
      80,371.000.00
      Delhi
      80,523.000.00
      Kolkata
      80,375.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Politics

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.