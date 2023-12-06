JK Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, JK Reservation (Amendment) Bill passed by Lok Sabha | Explained
One of the Bills provides representation to those who ‘became refugees in their own country’ and reserves one seat for people who have been displaced from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK)
Jammu & Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2023 and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2023 aimed at providing “rights to those who faced injustice" and were deprived of their rights in the Union Territory have been passed in the Lok Sabha. Speaking in the Lok Sabha on the two Jammu and Kashmir Bills, Union Minister Amit Shah said one of the Bills seeks to represent those who became refugees in their own country and also reserves one seat in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly for people who have been displaced from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).