’JMM serving jhooth ki jalebi’: PM Modi lashes out at CM Hemant Soren-led party during Jharkhand rally

Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the ruling party of Jharkhand, JMM, of putting people's identity, culture, tradition at stake ‘for vote banks politics’. The prime minister also accused Congress of ‘wanting’ to snatch SC, ST, OBC reservation. “I assure you no one can do it”, PM Modi said in Hazaribagh.

“JMM-led coalition serving 'jhooth ki jalebi' to people. The coalition is insensitive, caused deaths of aspirants during recruitment drive of excise constables”, PM Modi alleged during his rally in Hazaribagh on Wednesday.

Power hungry JMM-Congress playing with national security, PM Modi added.

Addressing Parivartan Mahasabha in Jharkhand's Hazaribagh, the prime minister accused the JMM government of corruption. Refreing to transfer-posting industry, PM Modi said thousands of transfers have taken place in the state in the last two weeks and JMM has made crores of rupees on the pretext of this.

"I have heard that now when they (Congress-JMM) are about to leave, they have increased both the speed and scale of corruption. Thousands of transfers have taken place in Jharkhand in the last two weeks. Transfer-posting industry... this is a very big industry. JMM has made crores of rupees on the pretext of this. But now this game is not going to last long... soon the government will change in Jharkhand and every penny of this loot will be accounted for," PM Modi said.

Launching blistering attack on JMM government in the state, Prime Minister Modi accused the Hemant Soren of bringing the state down from the development track.

"On one hand, the central government is working hard day and night for the development of Jharkhand, and on the other hand, Jharkhand government is hellbent on bringing the state down from the development track. Every single of Jharkhand knows that the biggest roadblock in Jharkhand's development is the Congress-JMM-RJD alliance," PM Modi said.

Addressing the Parivartan Mahasabha rally, PM modi said "I guarantee that when the BJP government is formed in Jharkhand when the NDA government is formed in Jharkhand, the security of 'Roti, Beti, Maati' of Jharkhand will be ensured. I am saying it confidently today... As long as the BJP is there, no one can snatch away the reservation of SC, ST, or OBC. Reservation is safe only because of the BJP.

PM Modi asserted that it was time to "throw such forces out" to protect "mati, beti, roti" (land, daughter, bread).

"The time is ripe for 'Parivartan' in Jharkhand to safeguard 'beti, mati, roti' and combat corruption. The JMM-led coalition is playing a dangerous game, jeopardising the identity, culture, and traditions of the people while patronising infiltrators," Modi added.

The character of Congress is anti-Dalit, deprived and tribal. They made such policies and ran the government in such a way that SC, ST, and OBC people could not progress. That is why Congress has always opposed reservations for SC, ST, and OBC, Modi said.