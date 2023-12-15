The White House and Senate has not been benevolent to the US Presidents against whom impeachment inquiry was approved. Three of four US Presidents-- Donald Trump, Andrew Johnson, and Bill Clinton -- were impeached. Fourth Richard Nixon had resigned before his impeachment was put to vote. Now, Joe Biden faces the axe of a probable impeachment right before the Democratic leader would begin his election campaign for the US Presidential Poll 2024.

Will Joe Biden be impeached?

The Republicans of the House did vote to formally open the impeachment inquiry against Joe Biden, despite the fact that there is evidence of the US President's wrongdoing.

Despite the inconvenience that this inquiry is set to cause the US President Joe Biden, seeking a second term as the North American country, it is highly unlikely that the American public would back any attempt to impeach the president.

A poll from CNN in October showed that 57% of Americans thought Joe Biden shouldn’t be impeached. According to the Washington Post, that’s between 10 and 14 points higher than in similar polls taken on attitudes toward Donald Trump’s two impeachments.

Even if the House does vote to impeach Joe Biden, it’s highly unlikely that he would be removed from office.

Sixty senators would have to vote to convict Joe Biden for that to happen, and with Democrats in control of the Senate that outcome would be virtually impossible.

Is there evidence against Joe Biden?

The Republicans have accused US President Joe Biden of profiting from his time as the Vice President of US. They have also targeted Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden, who has been hit with federal charges for tax fraud.

Congressional investigators have obtained nearly 40,000 pages of subpoenaed bank records and dozens of hours of testimony from key witnesses, but while investigations have raised ethical questions, no evidence has emerged that Biden acted corruptly or accepted bribes in his current or previous role.

In July, one of Hunter Biden’s former business associates, Devon Archer, gave sworn testimony to congressional investigators that Hunter had sold his foreign clients “an illusion of access to his father".

Devon Archer recounted how Hunter would put his father on speakerphone to impress clients and business associates, however he also stated that Joe Biden was never directly involved in their financial dealings.

Republicans have also pointed to “falsehoods" in Joe Biden’s public statements about his son’s business dealings. For example, during the 2020 presidential campaign, Biden said that his son had never made any money off business transactions in China, reports Guardian. That was later contradicted by Hunter Biden himself.

However, at a high-profile impeachment hearing in September, all three Republican expert witnesses who testified conceded they did not have first-hand knowledge of any criminal activity by Joe Biden. Two of those witnesses acknowledged that the information put forward so far by the committee did not amount to corruption.

