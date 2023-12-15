Joe Biden faces impeachment inquiry despite lack of evidence. Will the US President be removed?
Joe Biden faces a potential impeachment inquiry, but it is unlikely that he will be impeached or removed from office due to the lack of support from the American public and the Democratic-controlled Senate.
The White House and Senate has not been benevolent to the US Presidents against whom impeachment inquiry was approved. Three of four US Presidents-- Donald Trump, Andrew Johnson, and Bill Clinton-- were impeached. Fourth Richard Nixon had resigned before his impeachment was put to vote. Now, Joe Biden faces the axe of a probable impeachment right before the Democratic leader would begin his election campaign for the US Presidential Poll 2024.